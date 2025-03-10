Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com

Naviga le sezioni

abbonatiLeggi il giornale

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyNote legaliCondizioni generaliPubblicità
Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
LoginregistratiabbonatiLeggi il giornale
Tuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.com
ABBONATI
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI
© Juventus FC via Getty Images
© Manuela Viganti/Agenzia Aldo Liverani sas
© Getty Images
© Marco Canoniero
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© ANSA
© Getty Images
© LAPRESSE
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© EPA
© Getty Images
© www.imagephotoagency.it
© LAPRESSE
© LAPRESSE
© Getty Images
© FOTO MOSCA
© Getty Images
© LAPRESSE
© EPA
© ANSA
© /Agenzia Aldo Liverani Sas
© LaPresse
© Getty Images
© © Roberto Garavaglia/ag. Aldo Liverani
© EPA
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© © TVRG Roberto Garavaglia/ag. Aldo Liverani
© Getty Images
© LaPresse
© EPA
© EPA
© EPA
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© EPA
© EPA
© Lapresse / PA
© AFPS
© Getty Images
© ANSA
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© Getty Images for DFB
© Getty Images
© LAPRESSE
© Marco Canoniero
© Marco Canoniero
© foto emmanuele mastrodonato-ag a
© FOTO FEDERICO GAETANO-AG ALDO LI
1 di 58

Motta, l'esonero incombe. Tutti gli allenatori a disposizione di Giuntoli

La pausa nazionali aleggia sul tecnico della Juve: ecco tutte le alternative tra le quali il club potrebbe scegliere il sostituto

Per approfondire