Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
ABBONATI

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyNote legaliCondizioni generaliPubblicità

Tuttosport

Abbonati all'edizione digitale di Tuttosport

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale
Tuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.com
Abbonati
LiveLeggi il giornaleAbbonati ora

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: match card, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

Il Premium Live Event andrà in scena questa notte (tra domenica 5 e lunedì 6 giugno) direttamente dalla Allstate Arena di Chicago

1 min
WWEHell in a Cellwrestling
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: match card, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

CHICAGO (Illinois) - Questa notte (tra domenica 5 e lunedì 6 giugno), direttamente dalla Allstate Arena di Chicago, andrà in scena Hell in a Cell 2022, il Premium Live Event di giugno della WWE. In programma tantissimi match molto attesi, in una serata dove tante Superstar si sfideranno per la resa dei conti finale, mettendo il punto esclamativo a rivalità iniziate a nell'ultimo Showcase of the Immortals.

Cody Rhodes di nuovo in WWE! Logan Paul, che debutto
Guarda la gallery
Cody Rhodes di nuovo in WWE! Logan Paul, che debutto

Come vederlo in tv e in streaming

Hell in a Cell 2022 comincerà alle 2, in esclusiva assoluta tv e streaming sul WWE Network. Il kickoff inizierà invece un'ora prima, visibile gratuitamente su tutti i canali social della WWE.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, la match card

Questi gli incontri annunciati fino a questo momento:

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins - Hell in a cell match
  • Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Triple threat match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos e MVP - Handicap match
  • Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens - Single match
  • Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali - Single match per il WWE United States Championship
  • Finn Bálor, AJ Styles e Liv Morgan vs. Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest e Rhea Ripley) - Six-person tag team match

WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns è dominante
Guarda il video
WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns è dominante

Da non perdere

La Bloodline domina a BacklashA Londra tripudio per Roman Reigns
Tutte le news di Altri Sport

Tuttosport

Abbonati all'edizione digitale di Tuttosport

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale

Commenti

Loading...