WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: match card, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

CHICAGO (Illinois) - Questa notte (tra domenica 5 e lunedì 6 giugno), direttamente dalla Allstate Arena di Chicago, andrà in scena Hell in a Cell 2022, il Premium Live Event di giugno della WWE. In programma tantissimi match molto attesi, in una serata dove tante Superstar si sfideranno per la resa dei conti finale, mettendo il punto esclamativo a rivalità iniziate a nell'ultimo Showcase of the Immortals.
Come vederlo in tv e in streaming
Hell in a Cell 2022 comincerà alle 2, in esclusiva assoluta tv e streaming sul WWE Network. Il kickoff inizierà invece un'ora prima, visibile gratuitamente su tutti i canali social della WWE.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, la match card
Questi gli incontri annunciati fino a questo momento:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins - Hell in a cell match
- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Triple threat match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos e MVP - Handicap match
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens - Single match
- Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali - Single match per il WWE United States Championship
- Finn Bálor, AJ Styles e Liv Morgan vs. Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest e Rhea Ripley) - Six-person tag team match