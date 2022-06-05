WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: match card, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

CHICAGO (Illinois) - Questa notte (tra domenica 5 e lunedì 6 giugno), direttamente dalla Allstate Arena di Chicago, andrà in scena Hell in a Cell 2022, il Premium Live Event di giugno della WWE. In programma tantissimi match molto attesi, in una serata dove tante Superstar si sfideranno per la resa dei conti finale, mettendo il punto esclamativo a rivalità iniziate a nell'ultimo Showcase of the Immortals.