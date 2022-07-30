WWE SummerSlam 2022: match program, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

NASHVILLE (Tennessee) - Il momento di SummerSlam! Tutto pronto per The Biggest Party of the Summer, uno dei big 4 della WWE insieme alla Royal Rumble, WrestleMania e Survivor Series, se si tratta di Premium Live Event. L'evento si svolgerà circa 30 giorni prima di uno dei più grandi eventi degli ultimi anni, direttamente dal Principality Stadium di Cardiff. Il 3 settembre sarà il momento di Clash at The Castle, un evento che farà impazzire il Galles e non solo.