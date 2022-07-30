Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
WWE SummerSlam 2022: match program, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

Questa notte al Nissan Stadium di Nashville (Tennessee) va in scena The Biggest Party of the Summer
WWE SummerSlam 2022: match program, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

NASHVILLE (Tennessee) - Il momento di SummerSlam! Tutto pronto per The Biggest Party of the Summer, uno dei big 4 della WWE insieme alla Royal Rumble, WrestleMania e Survivor Series, se si tratta di Premium Live Event. L'evento si svolgerà circa 30 giorni prima di uno dei più grandi eventi degli ultimi anni, direttamente dal Principality Stadium di Cardiff. Il 3 settembre sarà il momento di Clash at The Castle, un evento che farà impazzire il Galles e non solo.

Come vederlo in tv e streaming

Nella notte italiana fra sabato 30 e domenica 31 luglio (a partire dalle 2) , al Nissan Stadium di Nashville, è previsto uno spettacolo strepitoso, disponibile e visibile sul WWE Network. All'una di notte inizierà invece il kickoff, visibile gratuitamente su tutti i canali social della WWE.

SummerSlam 2022, la match card

Il Main Event sarà l’ultima sfida – quella risolutiva – fra il WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns e Brock Lesnar, che andranno uno contro l’altro in un Last Man Standing Match. 

  • Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
  • Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (WWE United States Championship match)
  • The Usos vs. The Street Profits (Tag Team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship) - Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett
  • Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)
  • Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Championship match)
  • Logan Paul vs. The Miz
  • The Mysterio’s (Rey & Dominik) vs The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest)

