WWE Crown Jewel 2022 ore 19: tutti i match, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

RIYADH (Arabia Saudita) - Ormai alle porte la quarta edizione di Crown Jewel, uno show con un Main Event che si preannuncia incandescente: grandissima attesa infatti per lo scontro per l’Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fra Roman Reigns e Logan Paul, con l’influencer, Youtuber e ormai WWE Superstar a caccia di un risultato storico contro The Tribal Chief.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: dove vederlo in tv e streaming
Il Premium Live Event prodotto dalla WWE sarà visibile e disponibile in esclusiva tv e streaming sul WWE Network alle 19 italiane di sabato 5 novembre. Lo show torna nel Mrsool Park Stadium di Riyadh, in Arabia Saudita, lo stadio dove nel 2018 si era svolta la prima edizione.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: i match in programma
Questa la match card di un grande Premium Live Event:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul
- Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley
- The OC vs The Judgment Day
- Steel Cage Match – Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross
- Braun Strowman vs Omos
- Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing – Bianca Belair vs Bayley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs Damage CTRL
- Undisputed Tag Team Championship – The Usos vs The Brawling Brutes