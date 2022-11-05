WWE Crown Jewel 2022 ore 19: tutti i match, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

RIYADH (Arabia Saudita) - Ormai alle porte la quarta edizione di Crown Jewel, uno show con un Main Event che si preannuncia incandescente: grandissima attesa infatti per lo scontro per l’Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fra Roman Reigns e Logan Paul, con l’influencer, Youtuber e ormai WWE Superstar a caccia di un risultato storico contro The Tribal Chief.