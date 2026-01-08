Discovery e Dazn trasmettono in Italia la Emirates FA Cup

VENERDÌ 9 GENNAIO
ore 20:30 Port Vale-Fleetwood Town
ore 20:30 Preston North End-Wigan Athletic
ore 20:30 Wrexham AFC-Nottingham Forest
ore 20:30 Milton Keynes Dons-Oxford United
SABATO 10 GENNAIO
ore 13:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers-Shrewsbury Town
ore 13:15 Everton-Sunderland AFC
ore 13:15 Cheltenham Town-Leicester City
ore 13:15 Macclesfield-Crystal Palace
ore 16:00 Doncaster Rovers-Southampton
ore 16:00 Ipswich Town-Blackpool
ore 16:00 Manchester City-Exeter City
ore 16:00 Sheffield Wednesday-Brentford
ore 16:00 Fulham-Middlesbrough
ore 16:00 Burnley-Millwall
ore 16:00 Salford City-Swindon Town
ore 16:00 Boreham Wood-Burton Albion
ore 16:00 Newcastle United-AFC Bournemouth
ore 16:00 Stoke City-Coventry City
ore 18:45 Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa
ore 18:45 Grimsby Town-Weston Super Mare
ore 18:45 Cambridge United-Birmingham City
ore 18:45 Bristol City-Watford
ore 21:00 Charlton Athletic-Chelsea
DOMENICA 11 GENNAIO
ore 13:00 Derby County-Leeds United Afc
ore 15:00 Portsmouth-Arsenal
ore 15:30 West Ham United-Queens Park Rangers
ore 15:30 Norwich City-Walsall
ore 15:30 Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion
ore 15:30 Hull City-Blackburn Rovers
ore 15:30 Sheffield United-Mansfield Town
ore 17:30 Manchester United-Brighton & Hove Albion
LUNEDÌ 12 GENNAIO
ore 20:45 Liverpool-Barnsley