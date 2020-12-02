Borussia Dortmund-Lazio 1-1, il tabellino

DORTMUND - Punto preziossimo per la Lazio a Dortmund contro il Borussia: in svantaggio per il gol di Guerreiro a fine primo tempo, gli uomini di Inzaghi pareggiano nella ripresa con Immobile su rigore. La qualificazione ora passerà dalla sfida contro il Bruges.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND-LAZIO 1-1: NUMERI E STATISTICHE
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-3): Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Morey, Delaney, Bellingham (43' st Witsel), Guerreiro (17' st Schulz); Reyna, Reus (30' st Sancho), Hazard (31' st Brandt). A disposizione: Unbehaun, Hitz, Zagadou, Dahoud, Moukoko, Passlack. Allenatore: Favre
LAZIO (3-5-2): Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic (34' st Caicedo), Leiva (24' st Akpa Akpro), Luis Alberto (35' st Escalante), Fares (24' st Lazzari); Immobile, Correa (25' st Pereira). A disposizione: Strakosha, Luiz Felipe, Radu, Cataldi, Parolo, Alia, Anderson. Allenatore: Inzaghi
ARBITRO: Lahoz (Spagna)
MARCATORI: 44' pt Guerreiro (B), 22' st rig. Immobile (L)
NOTE: Recupero: 0' e 4'