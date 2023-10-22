Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
Champions in tv: la sfida che sarà trasmessa in chiaro, il quadro completo

Tra martedì e mercoledì è in programma il terzo turno della fase a gironi. Ecco dove vedere in diretta tutte le partite della settimana
3 min
Champions in tv: la sfida che sarà trasmessa in chiaro, il quadro completo© EPA

Torna la Champions League. La massima competizione europea per club arriva alla terza giornata della fase a gironi, caratterizzata da sfide molto emozionanti e interessanti. Martedì il Napoli fa visita all'Union Berlino di Bonucci e l'Inter riceve il Salisburgo a San Siro mentre mercoledì la Lazio è impegnata sul campo del Feyenoord e il Milan gioca a Parigi contro il Psg. Di seguito, il programma completo delle partite del terzo turno della fase a gironi di Champions e le emittenti televisive che trasmetteranno le gare. In chiaro, verrà trasmessa Union Berlino-Napoli su Canale 5 martedì sera alle ore 21.

Dove vedere le partite di Champions League

Ecco il programma di martedì 24 ottobre in tv:

Inter-Salisburgo, ore 18:45 (In TV: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 - In streaming: NOW e Infinity+)

Galatasaray-Bayern, ore 18:45 (In TV: Sky Sport 253 - In streaming: NOW e Infinity+)

Union Berlino-Napoli, ore 21:00 (In TV: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 - In streaming: NOW e Mediaset Infinity)

Braga-Real Madrid, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 253 - In streaming: NOW e Infinity+)

Benfica-Real Sociedad, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 254 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Siviglia-Arsenal, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 255 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Manchester United-Copenhagen, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 256 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Lens-PSV, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 257 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Ecco il programma di mercoledì 25 ottobre in tv:

Feyenoord-Lazio, ore 18:45 (In TV: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 - In streaming: NOW e Infinity+)

Barcellona-Shakhtar Donetsk, ore 18:45 (In TV: Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253 - In streaming: NOW e Infinity+)

Milan-PSG, ore 21:00 (In streaming: esclusiva Prime Video)

Newcastle-Borussia Dortmund, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 - In streaming: NOW e Infinity+)

Celtic-Atletico Madrid, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 253 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Young Boys-Manchester City, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 254 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Lipsia-Stella Rossa, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 255 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

Anversa-Porto, ore 21:00 (In TV: Sky Sport 256 - In streaming: NOW, Infinity+)

