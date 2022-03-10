Vitesse-Roma 0-1, il tabellino

ARNHEM - La Roma si aggiudica l'andata degli ottavi di finale di Conference League vincendo 1-0 in casa del Vitesse, con rete di Sergio Oliveira: quest'ultimo nel finale è stato espulso per somma di ammonizioni.
VITESSE-ROMA 0-1: NUMERI E STATISTICHE
VITESSE (4-3-3): Houwen; Oroz (38' st Buitink), Doekhi, Rasmussen, Wittek; Dasa, Tronstad, Domgjoni (38' st Bazoer); Grbic, Openda (37' st Baden Frederiksen), Bero. A disposizione: Schubert, Reiziger, Hajek, Gboho, Yapi, Huisman, Manhoef, Hernandez, De Regt. Allenatore: Letsch
ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles (1' st Karsdorp), Sergio Oliveira, Veretout (1' st Cristante), Mkhitaryan (43' st Smalling), Vina (1' st El Shaarawy); Zaniolo (21' st Pellegrini), Abraham. A disposizione: Fuzato, Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Bove, Darboe, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan. Allenatore: Mourinho
ARBITRO: Raczkowski
MARCATORI: Sergio Oliveira (R)
NOTE: Espulso al 33' st Sergio Oliveira (R), per somma di ammonizioni. Ammoniti: Orozo (V); Vina, Mancini (R). Recupero: 1' pt, 3' st.