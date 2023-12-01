Chi ha vinto gli Esports Awards

Nella lunga e piena di stelle cerimonia degli Esports Awards di Las Vegas sono state premiate le eccellenze del settore gaming a livello globale, così come poco meno di una settimana fa alla Milan Games Week sono stati premiati i migliori agli Italian Esports Awards. Dal miglior giocatore al miglior coach, passando per il miglior titolo su Pc e Mobile, fino ai premi per chi si occupa di media, di content, di broadcast e per chi commenta le migliori azioni dei giocatori. Ecco tutti i vincitori.