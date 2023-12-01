Chi ha vinto gli Esports Awards

Nella lunga e piena di stelle cerimonia degli Esports Awards di Las Vegas sono state premiate le eccellenze del settore gaming a livello globale, così come poco meno di una settimana fa alla Milan Games Week sono stati premiati i migliori agli Italian Esports Awards. Dal miglior giocatore al miglior coach, passando per il miglior titolo su Pc e Mobile, fino ai premi per chi si occupa di media, di content, di broadcast e per chi commenta le migliori azioni dei giocatori. Ecco tutti i vincitori.
La lista dei vincitori
Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Esports Awards 2023:
- Esports Play of the Year: Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Esports Cosplay of the Year: Akemikun
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Gucci
- Esports Journalist of the Year: Richard Lewis
- Esports Coach of the Year: Christine "Potter" Chi
- Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: ESL FACEIT Group
- Esports Creative of the Year: Gregory "SesoHQ" Ortiz
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Prodigy Agency
- Esports Creative Team of the Year: Paper Crowns
- Esports Game of the Year: VALORANT
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year: Esports Charts
- Breakthrough Player of the Year: Max "Demon1" Mazanov
- Collegiate Program of the Year: University of Oklahoma
- Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
- Esports Color Caster of the Year: Dan Gaskin
- Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year: Mitch "Uber" Leslie
- Esports Content Creator of the Year: S8ul Esports
- Esports Host of the Year presented by 5GRV: Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons
- Esports Team of the Year: T1
- Esports PC Player of the Year: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Esports Content of the Year: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Esports Controller Player of the Year: Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez
- Esports Hardware Piece of the Year: Stream Deck MK.2
- Esports Desk Analyst of the Year: Mimi "aEvilcat" Wermcrantz
- Streamer of the Year: Samy "Riversgg" Rivera
- Esports Organization of the Year: Team Vitality
- Esports Personality of the Year: Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek
- Panel’s Choice Award: Dr. Julia Hiltscher