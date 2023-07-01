Ferrari: Leclerc 6° in qualifica Shootout, ma sotto investigazione. Sainz 5°

SPIELBERG - Non brilla la Ferrari nella Sprint Shootout del Gran Premio d'Austria, sessione che determina la griglia di partenza della Sprint del sabato. A Spielberg, infatti, Carlos Sainz chiude con il quinto tempo, mentre Charles Leclerc con il sesto, ma sul monegasco pesa anche l'incognita di una possibile sanzione per impeding durante il Q1. A firmare il miglior tempo è ancora una volta Max Verstappen, per una doppietta targata Red Bull che vede Sergio Perez appena alle spalle dell'olandese.
F1, risultati Sprint Shootout GP Austria
PRIMA FILA
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
SECONDA FILA
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
TERZA FILA
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
QUARTA FILA
7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
QUINTA FILA
9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
SESTA FILA
11. Alexander Albon (Williams)
12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
SETTIMA FILA
13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
14. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)
OTTAVA FILA
15. George Russell (Mercedes)
16. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)
NONA FILA
17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
DECIMA FILA
19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)