Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
ABBONATI A €0,99

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyNote legaliCondizioni generaliPubblicità

Tuttosport

Abbonati all'edizione digitale di Tuttosport

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale
Tuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.com
ABBONATI A €0,99
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI A €0,99

Ferrari: Leclerc 6° in qualifica Shootout, ma sotto investigazione. Sainz 5°

Il Cavallino non brilla come il venerdì. Doppietta Red Bull con Verstappen e Perez: così al via della Sprint del pomeriggio
2 min
F1AustriaSpielberg
Ferrari: Leclerc 6° in qualifica Shootout, ma sotto investigazione. Sainz 5°© EPA

SPIELBERG - Non brilla la Ferrari nella Sprint Shootout del Gran Premio d'Austria, sessione che determina la griglia di partenza della Sprint del sabato. A Spielberg, infatti, Carlos Sainz chiude con il quinto tempo, mentre Charles Leclerc con il sesto, ma sul monegasco pesa anche l'incognita di una possibile sanzione per impeding durante il Q1. A firmare il miglior tempo è ancora una volta Max Verstappen, per una doppietta targata Red Bull che vede Sergio Perez appena alle spalle dell'olandese. 

F1, risultati Sprint Shootout GP Austria

PRIMA FILA

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

SECONDA FILA

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

TERZA FILA

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

QUARTA FILA

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

QUINTA FILA

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

SESTA FILA

11. Alexander Albon (Williams)
12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

SETTIMA FILA

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
14. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

OTTAVA FILA

15. George Russell (Mercedes)
16. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

NONA FILA

17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

DECIMA FILA

19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Da non perdere

Orario e tv SprintGriglia di partenza gara
Tutte le news di Motori

Abbonati a TuttoSport

Scegli fra le nostre proposte Plus e Full e leggi su tutti i dispositivi con un unico abbonamento.

Ora in offerta.

A partire da 2,99

0,99 /mese

Abbonati ora

Commenti

Loading...