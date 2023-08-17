Ad Amburgo Nicolai/Cottafava e Menegatti/Gottardi nel main draw

AMBURGO (GERMANIA)- Saranno tre le coppie azzurre che si cimenteranno nel main draw del Torneo Elite 16 di Amburgo. Hanno superalto le qualificazioni Nicolai/Cottafava nel maschile e Menegatti/Gottardi nel femminile raggiungendo nel tabellone principale Ranghieri/Carambula che nel tabellone principale sono stati inseriti di diritto..
QUALIFICAZIONI FEMMINILI-
1 turno
Bianchin-Scampoli - Vergè-Deprè-Mader (SUI) 1-2 (16-21, 21-15, 11-15)
Menegatti-Gottardi - Schneider-Sude (GER) 2-0 (21-11, 21-18)
2 turno
Menegatti-Gottardi - Gruszczynska-Wachowicz (POL) 2-0 (21-16, 21-11)
QUALIFICAZIONI MASCHILI-
1° turno
Nicolai-Cottafava vs Kulzer-Lorenz (GER) 2-0 (21-18, 21-10)
Lupo-Rossi - Immers-Van de Velde (NED) 2-0 (21-18, 22-20)
2° turno
Nicolai-Cottafava vs Metral-Haussener (SUI) 2-0 (21-18, 21-10)
Lupo-Rossi vs Kantor-Zdybek (POL) 0-2 (28-30, 11-21)
LE PARTITE DELLE COPPIE ITALIANE DEL 17 AGOSTO-
Ore 11.00, Pool D: Hughes-Cheng (USA) - Menegatti-Gottardi
Ore 13.00, Pool B: Ranghieri-Carambula - Herrera-Gavira (ESP)
Ore 15.00, Pool D: Ahman-Hellvig (SWE) - Nicolai-Cottafava
Ore 18.00, Pool D: Taravadee-Kongphopsarutawadee (THA) - Menegatti-Gottardi