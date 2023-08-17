Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
Ad Amburgo Nicolai/Cottafava e Menegatti/Gottardi nel main draw

Le due coppie azzurre raggiungono Ranghieri/Carambula già inseriti nel tabellone principale. Stop nelle qualificaizoni per Lupo/Rossi e Scampoli/Bianchin nel femminile.
2 min
NicolaiCottafavaGottardi
Ad Amburgo Nicolai/Cottafava e Menegatti/Gottardi nel main draw

AMBURGO (GERMANIA)- Saranno tre le coppie azzurre che si cimenteranno nel main draw del Torneo Elite 16 di Amburgo. Hanno superalto le qualificazioni Nicolai/Cottafava nel maschile e Menegatti/Gottardi nel femminile raggiungendo nel tabellone principale Ranghieri/Carambula che nel tabellone principale sono stati inseriti di diritto..

Stop invece per Lupo/Rossi nel maschile e Scampoli/Bianchin nel femminile, che sono usciti nei turni preliminari della manifestazione.

QUALIFICAZIONI FEMMINILI-

1 turno

Bianchin-Scampoli - Vergè-Deprè-Mader (SUI) 1-2 (16-21, 21-15, 11-15)

Menegatti-Gottardi - Schneider-Sude (GER) 2-0 (21-11, 21-18)

2 turno 

Menegatti-Gottardi - Gruszczynska-Wachowicz (POL) 2-0 (21-16, 21-11)

QUALIFICAZIONI MASCHILI-

1° turno

Nicolai-Cottafava vs Kulzer-Lorenz (GER)  2-0 (21-18, 21-10)

Lupo-Rossi - Immers-Van de Velde (NED) 2-0 (21-18, 22-20)

2° turno 

Nicolai-Cottafava vs Metral-Haussener (SUI) 2-0 (21-18, 21-10)

Lupo-Rossi vs Kantor-Zdybek (POL) 0-2 (28-30, 11-21)

LE PARTITE DELLE COPPIE ITALIANE DEL 17 AGOSTO-

Ore 11.00, Pool D: Hughes-Cheng (USA) - Menegatti-Gottardi

Ore 13.00, Pool B: Ranghieri-Carambula - Herrera-Gavira (ESP)

Ore 15.00, Pool D: Ahman-Hellvig (SWE) - Nicolai-Cottafava

Ore 18.00, Pool D: Taravadee-Kongphopsarutawadee (THA) - Menegatti-Gottardi

