A2 Femminile: ecco i calendari di Pool Promozione e Pool Salvezza

Stabiliti i turni dei due raggruppamenti . Il via domenica 16 febbraio.
25 min
Pool PromozionePool Salvezza
A2 Femminile: ecco i calendari di Pool Promozione e Pool Salvezza

IL CALENDARIO DELLA POOL PROMOZIONE

1^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 16 febbraio 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia (anticipo 15/02)

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Itas Trentino

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

 

 

 

2^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 19 febbraio 2025

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Itas Trentino

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino (posticipo 20/02)

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno
     

3^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 23 febbraio 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Itas Trentino

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
     

4^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 2 marzo 2025

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia (posticipo 03/03)

Itas Trentino

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata (anticipo 01/03)
     

5^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 9 marzo 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno

Itas Trentino

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

 

 

 

1^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 12 marzo 2025

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No (posticipo 13/03)

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Itas Trentino

 

    

2^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 16 marzo 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

Itas Trentino

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
     

3^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 23 marzo 2025

Itas Trentino

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno (anticipo 21/03)

Us Esperia Cremona

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino (anticipo 22/03)

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina (anticipo 22/03)

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

 

 

 

4^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 26 marzo 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Itas Trentino

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Us Esperia Cremona

 

 

 

5^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 29 marzo 2025

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Itas Trentino

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

 

 

 

 

 

IL CALENDARIO DELLA POOL SALVEZZA-

1^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 16 febbraio 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

Imd Concorezzo

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia (anticipo 15/02)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Bam Mondovì

 

 

 

2^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 19 febbraio 2025

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Clai Imola Volley

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Bam Mondovì

-

Imd Concorezzo
     

3^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 23 febbraio 2025

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Clai Imola Volley

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Imd Concorezzo

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Bam Mondovì
     

4^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 2 marzo 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo (anticipo 01/03)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Imd Concorezzo

Bam Mondovì

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia
     

5^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 9 marzo 2025

Imd Concorezzo

-

Clai Imola Volley

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley (anticipo 08/03)

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Bam Mondovì

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

 

 

 

1^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 16 marzo 2025

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Clai Imola Volley

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Imd Concorezzo

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Bam Mondovì

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

 

 

 

 

 

    

2^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 23 marzo 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como (anticipo 22/03)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

Imd Concorezzo

-

Bam Mondovì
     

3^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 30 marzo 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Imd Concorezzo (anticipo 29/03)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

Bam Mondovì

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

 

 

 

4^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 6 aprile 2025

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Clai Imola Volley

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Imd Concorezzo

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Bam Mondovì

 

 

 

5^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 13 aprile 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Imd Concorezzo

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Bam Mondovì

