A2 Femminile: ecco i calendari di Pool Promozione e Pool Salvezza

IL CALENDARIO DELLA POOL PROMOZIONE
|
1^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 16 febbraio 2025
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
-
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
-
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia (anticipo 15/02)
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
-
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
-
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
Itas Trentino
|
-
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
|
|
|
2^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 19 febbraio 2025
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
-
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
-
|
Itas Trentino
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
-
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino (posticipo 20/02)
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
-
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
-
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
3^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 23 febbraio 2025
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
-
|
Itas Trentino
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
-
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
-
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
-
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
-
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
4^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 2 marzo 2025
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
-
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
-
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia (posticipo 03/03)
|
Itas Trentino
|
-
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
-
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
-
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata (anticipo 01/03)
|
5^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 9 marzo 2025
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
-
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
-
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
-
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
Itas Trentino
|
-
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
-
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
|
|
|
1^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 12 marzo 2025
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
-
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No (posticipo 13/03)
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
-
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
-
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
-
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
-
|
Itas Trentino
|
|
2^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 16 marzo 2025
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
-
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
Itas Trentino
|
-
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
-
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
-
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
-
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
3^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 23 marzo 2025
|
Itas Trentino
|
-
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
-
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno (anticipo 21/03)
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
-
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino (anticipo 22/03)
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
-
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina (anticipo 22/03)
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
-
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
|
|
|
4^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 26 marzo 2025
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
-
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
-
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
-
|
Itas Trentino
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
-
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
-
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
|
|
|
5^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 29 marzo 2025
|
Us Esperia Cremona
|
-
|
Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No
|
Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
|
-
|
Valsabbina Millenium Brescia
|
Narconon Volley Melendugno
|
-
|
C.B.L. Costa Volpino
|
Akademia Sant'Anna Messina
|
-
|
Itas Trentino
|
Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio
|
-
|
Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
|
|
|
IL CALENDARIO DELLA POOL SALVEZZA-
|
1^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 16 febbraio 2025
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
-
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
-
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
-
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia (anticipo 15/02)
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
-
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
-
|
Bam Mondovì
|
|
|
|
2^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 19 febbraio 2025
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
-
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
-
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
-
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
-
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
Bam Mondovì
|
-
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
3^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 23 febbraio 2025
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
-
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
-
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
-
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
-
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
-
|
Bam Mondovì
|
4^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 2 marzo 2025
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
-
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
-
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
-
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo (anticipo 01/03)
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
-
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
Bam Mondovì
|
-
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
5^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 9 marzo 2025
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
-
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
-
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
-
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley (anticipo 08/03)
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
-
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
Bam Mondovì
|
-
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
|
|
|
1^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 16 marzo 2025
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
-
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
-
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
-
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
-
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
Bam Mondovì
|
-
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
|
|
|
|
2^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 23 marzo 2025
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
-
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
-
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
-
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como (anticipo 22/03)
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
-
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
-
|
Bam Mondovì
|
3^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 30 marzo 2025
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
-
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
-
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
-
|
Imd Concorezzo (anticipo 29/03)
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
-
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
Bam Mondovì
|
-
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
|
|
|
4^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 6 aprile 2025
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
-
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
-
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
-
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
-
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
-
|
Bam Mondovì
|
|
|
|
5^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 13 aprile 2025
|
Clai Imola Volley
|
-
|
Imd Concorezzo
|
Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa
|
-
|
Trasporti Bressan Offanengo
|
Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley
|
-
|
Volleyball Casalmaggiore
|
Orocash Picco Lecco
|
-
|
Volley Hermaea Olbia
|
Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como
|
-
|
Bam Mondovì