Cerimonia d’apertura del Torneo Internazionale di Baskin EuroHoop 4All 2.0

Il sindaco di Tortona, Federico Chiodi, ha tenuto un discorso di benvenuto e ha sottolineato l'importanza di un evento sportivo di inclusione come questo per Tortona. Le formazioni partecipanti, provenienti da diverse nazioni europee, sono state presentate al pubblico e hanno mostrato grande entusiasmo e determinazione. Sono intervenuti anche il prefetto di Alessandria, dott.ssa Alessandra Vinciguerra, che ha sottolineato l’importanza del baskin come forma di inclusione, e il Vescovo di Tortona, Monsignor Guido Marini, che ha mandato un importante messaggio di pace e di come lo sport possa essere un veicolo per avvicinare i popoli e le culture. L’assessore regionale Enrico Bussalino ha portato il messaggio di saluto della Regione Piemonte, orgogliosa di ospitare sul territorio un evento di tale portata e rilevanza sociale.

Il Presidente del Derthona Basket Marco Picchi, salutate le formazioni presenti, ha sottolineato come questo sia solo un antipasto di quello che potrà essere quando verrà terminata la Cittadella dello Sport con l’apertura dell’impianto sportivo principale. Ad intervallare i discorsi delle autorità le esibizioni delle Cheerleaders del Derthona Basket e dei DaMove.

I presentatori della serata, Lorenzo Pinciroli e Sonia Bedeschi, hanno chiamato vicino a loro i giocatori della Bertram, Tommaso Baldasso, Tommy Kuhse, Justin Gorham e Andra Zerini, per effettuare il sorteggio dei gironi per il torneo che terminerà sabato 21 con le finali nella Facility della Cittadella dello Sport.

Prima della cerimonia, presso la Sala Romita del Municipio si è tenuto il convegno “Le nuove frontiere dello sport integrato e inclusivo”, nel quale sono intervenuti il CEO di Derthona Basket, Ferencz Bartocci, la direttrice della Scuola dello Sport di Sport e Salute, Rossana Ciuffetti, il presidente dell’Associazione Baskin, Antonio Bodini, l’avvocato e professore di Politiche e integrità dello Sport dell’Unione Europea all’Università di Padova, Jacopo Tognon, il consulente in Training Processes and Project Design, Alexy Valet, e Matteo Soragna, ex giocatore della Nazionale Italiana di basket e attualmente giocatore e testimonial di Baskin. E’ stato un convegno con ottima affluenza di pubblico in cui si è parlato del baskin e della sua importanza come forma di inclusione e divertimento.

L’evento sportivo si svolgerà presso il PalaCamagna nelle giornate di giovedì 19 e venerdì 20 settembre e presso la Facility della Cittadella dello Sport nella giornata di sabato 21, con tutte le partite aperte al pubblico. Il Derthona Basket ringrazia tutti coloro che hanno reso possibile l'organizzazione dell’evento e invita tutti i cittadini a partecipare numerosi alle partite e a sostenere le squadre con un caloroso sostegno.



Tortona kicks off the International Baskin Tournament. Yesterday the opening ceremony in Piazza Duomo, today the first competitions of the event organized by Derthona Basket and Associazione Baskin

The opening ceremony of the international Baskin EuroHoop 4ALL 2.0 tournament, which kicked off today in Tortona, Italy, took place late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18. The sports event organized by Derthona Basket, in collaboration with the Associazione Baskin, opened with a parade of participating teams in Piazza Duomo, in the presence of local authorities and numerous fans.

The mayor of Tortona, Federico Chiodi, gave a welcome speech and stressed the importance of an inclusive sports event like this for Tortona. Participating teams from 12 different European nations were introduced to the audience and showed great enthusiasm and determination. The prefect of Alessandria, Dr. Alessandra Vinciguerra, who stressed the importance of baskin as a form of inclusion, and the Bishop of Tortona, Monsignor Guido Marini, who sent an important message of peace and how sports can be a vehicle for bringing peoples and cultures together, also spoke. Regional Councillor Enrico Bussalino brought the message of greetings from the Piedmont Region, proud to host an event of such magnitude and social relevance in the area.

Derthona Basket President Marco Picchi, greeting the lineups in attendance, stressed that this is only an appetizer of what can be when the Cittadella dello Sport is finished with the opening of the main arena. Interspersing the speeches of the authorities were performances by the Derthona Basket Cheerleaders and DaMove.

The evening's presenters, Sonia Bedeschi and Lorenzo Pinciroli, called Bertram Derthona professional players Tommaso Baldasso, Tommy Kuhse, Justin Gorham and Andra Zerini next to them to make the group draw for the tournament, which will end on Saturday 21 with the finals at the Cittadella dello Sport’s Facility.

Prior to the ceremony, a conference on “The New Frontiers of Integrated and Inclusive Sports” was held at the City Hall's Romita Hall, at which Derthona Basket CEO Ferencz Bartocci, the director of the School of Sport of Sport and Health, Rossana Ciuffetti, the president of the Associazione Baskin, Antonio Bodini, the lawyer and professor of European Union Sport Policy and Integrity at the University of Padua, Jacopo Tognon, the consultant in Training Processes and Project Design, Alexy Valet, and Matteo Soragna, former player of the Italian National basketball team and currently player and testimonial of Baskin. It was a well-attended conference discussing baskin and its importance as a form of inclusion and fun.

The sports event will be held at PalaCamagna on Thursday, September 19, and Friday, September 20, and at the Cittadella dello Sport’s Facility on Saturday, September 21, with all games open to the public. Derthona Basket thanks all those who made the organization of the event possible and invites all citizens to attend the games in large numbers and support the teams with warm support.