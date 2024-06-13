Nick Schulman da leggenda: quinto braccialetto alle WSOP

Nick Schulman raggiunge quota 5 titoli alle WSOP. Il player statunitense è riuscito a trionfare all’evento 26 ‘$25.000 High Roller No-Limit Hold’em (8-Handed)’, caratterizzato da un field di 318 registrazioni e, dopo Scott Seiver e Robert Mizrachi, anche lui si porta a quota 5 braccialetti in carriera alle World Series of Poker. Per Schulman, però, si tratta della prima vittoria WSOP di Texas Hold’em. Le precedenti quattro, infatti, sono legate ad altre varianti: nel 2009 al ‘No Limit Deuce to Seven Draw Championship’, nel 2012 al ‘$10k No Limit 2-7 Draw Lowball’, nel 2019 al ‘PLO – Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship’ e nel 2023 al ‘$1.500 Seven Card Stud’.