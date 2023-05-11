Tuttosport.comTuttosport.com
ABBONATI A €0,99

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyNote legaliCondizioni generaliPubblicità

Tuttosport

Abbonati all'edizione digitale di Tuttosport

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale
Tuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.comTuttosport.com
ABBONATI A €0,99
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI A €0,99

Ufficiale, Iling salta il Mondiale U20: arma in più della Juve di Allegri

L'esterno bianconero non parteciperà alla manifestazione in Argentina: i convocati dell'Inghilterra
2 min
juveIlingInghilterra
Ufficiale, Iling salta il Mondiale U20: arma in più della Juve di Allegri© Federico/Agenzia Aldo Liverani Sas
Juventus

Juventus

Tutte le notizie sulla squadra

Iling-Junior non farà parte della spedizione dell'Inghilterra per il Mondiale U20 in Argentina, che inizierà il prossimo 20 maggio. Allegri lo aveva anticipato in conferenza: "Iling resterà con noi". Ed ora è arrivata anche l'ufficialità da parte della Nazionale.

Juventus, Nzouango convocato dalla Francia U20

Mondiale U20, i convocati dell'Inghilterra

Portieri: James Beadle (Brighton & Hove Albion), Matthew Cox (Brentford), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)

Difensori: Callum Doyle (Coventry City, loan from Manchester City)*, Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)*, Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn, loan from Chelsea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City, loan from Arsenal)*, Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Imari Samuels (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Centrocampisti: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough, loan from Aston Villa)*, Alex Scott (Bristol City), Harvey Vale (Chelsea)

Attaccanti: Liam Delap (Manchester City), Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United), Mateo Joseph (Leeds United), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur)

Iling, il gol con la maglia Juve alla prima da titolare in Serie A
Guarda la gallery
Iling, il gol con la maglia Juve alla prima da titolare in Serie A

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Da non perdere

Le parole di IlingSoulé al Mondiale U20
Tutte le news di Juventus

Juve, i migliori video

Abbonati a TuttoSport

Scegli fra le nostre proposte Plus e Full e leggi su tutti i dispositivi con un unico abbonamento.

Ora in offerta.

A partire da 2,99

0,99 /mese

Abbonati ora

Commenti

Loading...