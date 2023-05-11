Ufficiale, Iling salta il Mondiale U20: arma in più della Juve di Allegri

Iling-Junior non farà parte della spedizione dell'Inghilterra per il Mondiale U20 in Argentina, che inizierà il prossimo 20 maggio. Allegri lo aveva anticipato in conferenza: "Iling resterà con noi". Ed ora è arrivata anche l'ufficialità da parte della Nazionale.
Juventus, Nzouango convocato dalla Francia U20
Mondiale U20, i convocati dell'Inghilterra
Portieri: James Beadle (Brighton & Hove Albion), Matthew Cox (Brentford), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)
Difensori: Callum Doyle (Coventry City, loan from Manchester City)*, Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)*, Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn, loan from Chelsea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City, loan from Arsenal)*, Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Imari Samuels (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Centrocampisti: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough, loan from Aston Villa)*, Alex Scott (Bristol City), Harvey Vale (Chelsea)
Attaccanti: Liam Delap (Manchester City), Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United), Mateo Joseph (Leeds United), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur)